NCDC Reports 1,533 New Recoveries Of COVID-19 On Saturday

February 14, 2021033
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, February 13, 2021, reported 1,533 new COVID-19 recoveries and 1,143 new cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The agency announced the new figure in its update for Saturday, adding that 1,040 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

The Saturday’s figure represents a significant increase in the country’s daily recovery count — 854 patients were discharged on Friday.

A total of 120,399 coronavirus patients have now been discharged across Nigeria.

However, 13 persons were said to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, making it 100 deaths recorded within the last seven days — the current fatality toll now stands at 1,747.

NCDC Reports 1,533 New Recoveries Of COVID-19 On Saturday
