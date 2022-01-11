NCDC Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools

January 11, 2022 86

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that teachers and students with high temperatures should not be allowed into schools.

Omicron

NCDC its latest COVID-19 situation report revealed that the detection of the Omicron variant which has been found to be more transmissible has intensified the need to ensure the implementation and adherence to public health measures against the virus.

The commission advised schools to take adequate precautions as they resume amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Guidelines

“School administrators should ensure the following to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission within schools: Daily temperature checks at points of entry. Those with a temperature above 38oC should not be allowed entry,” the report reads.

“Provision of handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers for hand hygiene. Masks must be worn by all those over the age of 6 years on school premises.

“Always ensure proper ventilation and minimum of one-metre sitting distance between students in classrooms.

“Surfaces including desks, door handles etc. should be disinfected at least twice; at break time and at the end of the school day.

“Avoid sharing of items such as pencils, biros, erasers, rulers, textbooks. Staff at sick bay should be trained and provided with required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Students and staff who feel ill should remain at home and seek treatment at a health facility immediately.

“All eligible persons should get vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of the nearby vaccination sites.

“Those who are vaccinated must still adhere to public health measures.

“Additionally, NCDC recommends the use of approved rapid diagnostic test kits in secondary school hostels and university campuses for testing of student and staff upon school resumption and for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 during the school session.”