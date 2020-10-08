NCDC Records Zero Death, 155 New Cases of COVID-19

October 8, 2020 30

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Confirming the new cases in its update for October 7, 2020, Lagos topped the list with 84 infections, followed by Rivers with 31, and Kaduna with 12, while Kwara had the least figure with two positive samples.

No new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded on Wednesday — the fourth day in a row — leaving the current fatality toll at 1,113.

However, the daily count of recoveries dropped to its lowest in 72 hours with 95 people confirmed to have been discharged across the country on Wednesday.

Before the latest figure, the last time the country recorded less than 100 recoveries in one day was on October 4, when 50 persons were discharged.

The country is still very low on testing, with just a little over 540,000 samples tested so far, going by the latest data from the NCDC situation report published on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC data, Lagos holds the top spot for testing capacity — and by a wide margin — with 136,514 samples tested, followed by FCT with 63,896, Kano with 46,967, Rivers with 34,021, and Plateau with 31,777.

On the flip side, Kogi falls at the rung of the ladder with 250 samples tested so far, coming after Kebbi and Yobe with 867 and 857 samples, respectively.

Meanwhile, out of 59,738 confirmed coronavirus infections across the country, 51,403 patients have recovered.

