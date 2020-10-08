NCDC Records Zero Death, 155 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
No new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded on Wednesday — the fourth day in a row — leaving the current fatality toll at 1,113.
However, the daily count of recoveries dropped to its lowest in 72 hours with 95 people confirmed to have been discharged across the country on Wednesday.
The country is still very low on testing, with just a little over 540,000 samples tested so far, going by the latest data from the NCDC situation report published on Wednesday.
According to the NCDC data, Lagos holds the top spot for testing capacity — and by a wide margin — with 136,514 samples tested, followed by FCT with 63,896, Kano with 46,967, Rivers with 34,021, and Plateau with 31,777.
Meanwhile, out of 59,738 confirmed coronavirus infections across the country, 51,403 patients have recovered.
155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 7, 2020
Lagos-84
Rivers-31
Kaduna-12
Osun-10
FCT-7
Oyo-6
Ogun-3
Kwara-2
59,738 confirmed
51,403 discharged
1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/TwJ1dS5SCm
