fbpx
NCDC Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWS

NCDC Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases

April 4, 2021097
NCDC Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded zero COVID-19 related death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for April 3, 2021.

Since April 1, the agency has been reporting less than 150 daily COVID-19 cases. Saturday’s figure signifies a 24 percent drop from Friday’s figure of 66 infections.

Breakdown of new cases

A breakdown showed that Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounted for the highest number of infections with 27.

READ ALSO: Easter 2021: Best Bible Passages, Easter Messages, Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Other states that recorded new cases include Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1).

Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease. With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 151,813.

For the third time this week, no new death from COVID-19 complications was recorded in the country.

A total of 163,113 people have now been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, out of which 2,058 patients have died, and 9,202 are currently active cases.

Related tags :

About Author

NCDC Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 10, 2015388

Nigeria Copyright Commission Destroys N10 Billion Worth of Pirated Materials

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director of Lagos Zone, Nigeria Copyright Commission, Chris Nkwocha, has said that imported pirated materials, including books, artworks, musicals and c
Read More
June 28, 2014064

Why Tiwa Savage Quarelled With Staff Of NAHCO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Delectable artiste and rave of the moment, Tiwa Savage may look soft and unassuming but she is a no-nonsense lady and doesn’t seem to spare anybody who ange
Read More
September 22, 2014059

S&P Affirms Nigeria’s ‘BB-/B’ Rating

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global rating agency, Standard & Poor’s (S&P), has affirmed its ‘BB-/B’ rating on Nigeria. However, S&P in the latest rating on Nigeria stated t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.