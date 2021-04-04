NCDC Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases

April 4, 2021 97

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded zero COVID-19 related death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for April 3, 2021.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet pic.twitter.com/L9niwjf0vx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2021

Since April 1, the agency has been reporting less than 150 daily COVID-19 cases. Saturday’s figure signifies a 24 percent drop from Friday’s figure of 66 infections.

Breakdown of new cases

A breakdown showed that Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounted for the highest number of infections with 27.

READ ALSO: Easter 2021: Best Bible Passages, Easter Messages, Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Other states that recorded new cases include Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1).

Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease. With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 151,813.

For the third time this week, no new death from COVID-19 complications was recorded in the country.

A total of 163,113 people have now been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, out of which 2,058 patients have died, and 9,202 are currently active cases.