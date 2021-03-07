NCDC Records Lowest Count Of COVID-19 Cases

March 7, 2021 104

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the country recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — representing the lowest single-day count of 2021.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos, the state worst hit by the pandemic in Nigeria, topped the list with 70 fresh infections, followed by Kaduna with 22 new cases, and Abia with 20.

See breakdown of cases in states below:

Our discharges today includes 282 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.



— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 6, 2021

Nigeria recorded 620 new recoveries, increasing the country’s total number of discharged patients to 137,645.

NCDC revealed that 282 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases stands at 158,237.

NCDC reported that 10 persons died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, bringing the total casualty figure to 1,964.

Currently, there are 18,628 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.