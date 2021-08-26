NCDC Records Fresh 637 COVID-19 Cases

August 26, 2021 111

Nigeria saw its COVID-19 figure rise by 637 cases on Wednesday, this is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the infections were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency report shows that Lagos State was the most affected, accounting for 322 cases, followed by Rivers with 70 infections and Edo with 54 cases.

Other states that reported fresh cases are Delta (34), Akwa Ibom (31), Kwara (31), FCT (29), Ekiti (17), Ogun (14), Osun (10), Kebbi (8), Cross River (5), Plateau (3), Taraba (3), Kaduna (2), Bayelsa (2), Benue (1), Enugu (1) and Kano (1).

Also, 347 patients were cleared having been treated and confirmed to be free of the infection, while seven people were confirmed dead arising from complications from COVID.

Wednesday’s figure takes the total figure of COVID infections to 188,880, 169,382 have recovered, while 2,288 deaths have been recorded across the 36 and the FCT.