fbpx
NCDC Records Four Deaths, 712 New COVID-19 Cases

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Records Four Deaths, 712 New COVID-19 Cases

December 26, 2020012
NCDC Records Four Deaths, 712 New COVID-19 Cases

Four COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Christmas day according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), also 712 new cases of the virus infection was confirmed.

The new cases were recorded in 19 states in Nigeria and Abuja. Lagos State had the highest number of cases with 388 cases.

The FCT had 77 cases, while Kwara State and Katsina had 38 and 35 cases respectively.

The centre reported that 588 patients were discharged on Friday having tested negative for the coronavirus. The latest number of recoveries is the highest recorded in two months.

READ ALSO: PTF Urges State Government To Keep COVID-19 Treatment Centres Open

According to the NCDC, the new patients discharged on Friday included “248 community recoveries in Lagos State and 136 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.

The new recovery figure takes the total number patients discharged past 70,000.

Related tags :

About Author

NCDC Records Four Deaths, 712 New COVID-19 Cases
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Stanbic IBTC BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
March 6, 2020042

Stanbic IBTC Posts N75 Billion Profit In 2019 Full Year Audited Group Results

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has declared a profit after tax of N75 billion in its full year audited group results for 2019. This represents an increase over its year en
Read More
InterswitchSPAK EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
May 20, 2020038

InterswitchSPAK: Building Africa’s Future Problem Solvers

In the 1990s, American writer, futurist, and businessman, Alvin Toffler wrote: “The illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, an
Read More
AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 22, 2016429

Local Carriers to Spend N560billion on Aircraft Maintenance in 2016

Findings have revealed that local carriers operations will spend over N560 billion on aircraft maintenance in 2016. This amount is expected to cover major aircraft checks in Europe, Asia, America, Sou
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon