NCDC Records Four Deaths, 712 New COVID-19 Cases

Four COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Christmas day according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), also 712 new cases of the virus infection was confirmed.

The new cases were recorded in 19 states in Nigeria and Abuja. Lagos State had the highest number of cases with 388 cases.

The FCT had 77 cases, while Kwara State and Katsina had 38 and 35 cases respectively.

The centre reported that 588 patients were discharged on Friday having tested negative for the coronavirus. The latest number of recoveries is the highest recorded in two months.

According to the NCDC, the new patients discharged on Friday included “248 community recoveries in Lagos State and 136 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.

The new recovery figure takes the total number patients discharged past 70,000.