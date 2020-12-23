fbpx
NCDC Records 999 New Cases of COVID-19

December 23, 2020023
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 999 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, December 22, in seventeen states and the FCT.

This figure represents Nigeria’s second-highest single day infection. Nigeria recorded its highest single-day infection on December 17, where 1,145 cases were recorded.

According to the latest release by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its Twitter account. The FCT recorded 416 new cases, while Lagos had 324 cases, the third was Kaduna State recorded 68 new cases.

The FCT has so far recorded over 10,000 positive cases of COVID–19.

The NCDC reported four deaths on Tuesday, taking the COVID–19 related death toll to 1,231, out of this figure, Lagos State is the most hit with 238 deaths, others are Edo with 113, and FCT with 93.

396 persos were reported to have recovere, includig “254 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

Of the over 900,000 samples currently tested, 79,789 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 between February 27 and December 22, but 68,879 patients have recovered, leaving the country with 9,679 current active cases.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

