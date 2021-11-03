fbpx

NCDC Records 99 New Infections In 9 States, FCT

November 3, 2021095
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19 in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in NCDC’s update for Tuesday, October 2, 2021.

The report showed that Bauchi and Plateau were the most affected, recording 24 infections each, with the FCT following with 22 cases and Lagos nine cases.

Other affected states and their infection figures are; Taraba (8), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Kano (3), Bayelsa (1) and Rivers (1).

Also, one fatality was caused by the COVID-19 virus was recorded, taking the death toll to 2,899.

NCDC stated that 186 patients who were zpreviously diagnosed with the virus were discharged following their recovery from the infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nigeria has recorded 212,150 COVID-19 cases and 203,524 recoveries.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

