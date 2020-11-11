NCDC Records 152 New Cases of COVID-19

November 11, 2020 26

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded One hundred and fifty-two (152) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country,

This is according to the information released by the agency on its Twitter account on Tuesday night, the new infections were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State recorded 93 cases, the highest recorded among the eight states in the latest report, the FCT and Oyo State recorded 21 and 15 infections respectively.

Others are Rivers – eleven, Bauchi – seven, Kwara-2 while Bayelsa, Edo and Plateau recorded one case each.

Nigeria has so far recorded 64,336 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in February 2020.

The health agency also saw the COVID-19 death figure rise, thereby increasing the total death toll so far to 1,158.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries increased to 60,333 after more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.