NCDC Records 930 New Cases of COVID-19, Highest Single Day Infection

December 17, 2020021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its Twitter page announced that it recorded the country’s highest daily infection figure on Wednesday, with 930 new infections.

The figures by the NCDC in recent weeks is indicative of a resurgence in the spread of the virus, as concerns over a second wave remains rife.

READ ALSO: Nigerians to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by the End of January 2021 – Minister

A vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech which has undergone trial and approval is already been administered in the UK and US. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire stated at Wednesday’s FEC meeting that igerians will commence receiving the vaccine by the end of January 2021.

The latest figure shoots Nigeria’s total nmber of confirmed cases to 75,062. Of this figure 66,775 patients have been discharged, while 1,200 deaths have been recorded so far.

Twenty two states account for the 930 new cases, they include; Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).

