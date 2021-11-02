fbpx

NCDC Records 90 Fresh COVID Infections In 7 States, FCT

November 2, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, reported that it recorded 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 across seven states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the agency’s update for November 1, 2021, Lagos state recorded 33, followed by the FCT with15 cases, others are; Nasarawa (14), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), and Kano (3), Bayelsa (2), Kaduna (1).

The NCDC stated that part of the report for Monday includes 22 and 11 cases reported from Lagos on October 31 and November 1 respectively.

Also, the agency, 217 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus.

Two fatalities were also reported by the NCDC on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 2,898.

Currently, Nigeria has 212,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203, 338 recoveries.a

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

