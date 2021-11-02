NCDC Records 90 Fresh COVID Infections In 7 States, FCT

November 2, 2021 87

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, reported that it recorded 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 across seven states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the agency’s update for November 1, 2021, Lagos state recorded 33, followed by the FCT with15 cases, others are; Nasarawa (14), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), and Kano (3), Bayelsa (2), Kaduna (1).

The NCDC stated that part of the report for Monday includes 22 and 11 cases reported from Lagos on October 31 and November 1 respectively.

Also, the agency, 217 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus.

Two fatalities were also reported by the NCDC on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 2,898.

Currently, Nigeria has 212,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203, 338 recoveries.a