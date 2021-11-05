fbpx

November 5, 2021067
NCDC Records 87 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that it recorded 89 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 7 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) o Thursday. November 04, 2021.

According to the update, Zamfara state recorded the highest infection figure, accounting for 29 cases, followed by the FCT with 25.

Other states include; Rivers-11, Kano-8, Bauchi-5, Gombe-4, Lagos-3, Jigawa-2.

The NCDC, in its update, stated that “Today’s report includes 0 cases reported from Delta, Edo, Sokoto, and Taraba States.”

With the latest report, 212,446 cases have been confirmed, 204,047 people discharged and 2,902 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

