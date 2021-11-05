NCDC Records 87 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

November 5, 2021 67

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that it recorded 89 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 7 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) o Thursday. November 04, 2021.

According to the update, Zamfara state recorded the highest infection figure, accounting for 29 cases, followed by the FCT with 25.

Other states include; Rivers-11, Kano-8, Bauchi-5, Gombe-4, Lagos-3, Jigawa-2.

The NCDC, in its update, stated that “Today’s report includes 0 cases reported from Delta, Edo, Sokoto, and Taraba States.”

With the latest report, 212,446 cases have been confirmed, 204,047 people discharged and 2,902 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.