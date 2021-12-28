NCDC Records 859 Fresh COVID Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday reported 859 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 13 states in the country and the federal capital territory (FCT).
Lagos State had the most cases, recording 555 , followed by the FCT with 57 and Rivers with 44.
The NCDC stated 220 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery number to 212,770.
Two fatalities was reported taking Nigeria’s death toll to 3,024.
The country’s total infection figure presently stands at 238,420 across the 36 states and the FCT.
Below is a breakdown of Monday’s reported cases according to states
859 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-555
FCT-57
Rivers-44
Plateau-43
Edo-1
Ondo-34
Kwara-23
Kano-18
Ogun-16
Enugu-11
Oyo-6
Delta-5
Bauchi-3
Bayelsa-3
238,420 confirmed
212,770 discharged
Death 3,024 deaths
