NCDC Records 838 New COVID-19 Infections

December 28, 2020

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 figure remained high on Sunday as 838 new cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The figure was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its Twitter page.

The breakdown shows that the FCT recorded 297 cases, while Lagos State had 253 new cases, Plateau State had the third-highest cases with 82 infections.

Seven COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the death count to 1,254.

The NCDC reported that 539 patients were discharged after testing negative.



Out of 84,414 infections now confirmed across the country, 71,034 patients have recovered, but 12,126 are active cases.