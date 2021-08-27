NCDC Records 835 New Infections In 19 States, FCT

August 27, 2021 141

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday reported 835 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Rivers State recorded the highest number of infections with 263, followed by Lagos State, with 217 infections, and Oyo with 128 cases.

Other states that recorded new cases are Edo (45), Kwara (42), FCT (37), Ekiti (35), Ogun (13), Akwa Ibom (11), Imo (11), Bayelsa (10), Plateau (7), Delta (4), Kaduna (3), Benue (2), Niger (2), Sokoto (2), Abia (1), Ebonyi (1), Nasarawa (1).

Also, the agency report shows that 244 patients were discharged taking the recoveries figure to 169,626.

It also reported that ten victims died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday. taking the death toll figure to 2,298.

Nigeria’s infection figure stands currently at 189,715 across the 36 states and the FCT.