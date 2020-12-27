fbpx
NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT

December 27, 2020056
NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Saturday, reported that it recorded 829 new cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the FCT.

The figure is higher than the one recorded on Christmas day, which stood at 712.

Lagos State had the highest number of cases on Boxing Day with 296 cases, while 291 was recorded in the FCT, Kaduna State followed with 79 cases

READ ALSO: Approval for ₦400bn COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Timely – NAFDAC DG

256 patients who had recover from the infection were discharged on Saturday. The recoveries include “113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.

With the new figures, Nigeria has confirmed over 5,500 cases in the past one week, but 2,711 recoveries were also recorded within the same period.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, and the toll has now increased to 1,247 fatalities.

With the country’s current total of 11,834 active cases, FCT has the highest figure with 4,092 infections, followed by Lagos with 3,277.

Meanwhile, Kogi which has tested less than 1,000 samples, according to the latest NCDC situation report, currently has no confirmed positive case.

Out of 83,576 COVID-19 cases now confirmed across the country, 70,495 people have been discharged.

Related tags :

About Author

NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

House, NJC Seek Increase In Budgetary Allocation to Judiciary COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
November 16, 20200187

House, NJC Seek Increase In Budgetary Allocation to Judiciary

The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary and the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Monday decried the poor funding of the country’s judiciary, stating that it is preventing efficient
Read More
Nigeria Wins Moneygram Football Tourney In China COVERSPORTS
November 10, 2016057

Nigeria Wins Moneygram Football Tourney In China

A Nigerian team, Future II has won the inaugural MoneyGram Guangzhou Open African League (G.O.A.L.), a five-a-side football tournament, in Guangzhou, China. The finals were played after two weekends o
Read More
Twitter COVERIT/TELECOM
September 20, 2016020

Twitter Relaxes 140 Character Limit

Twitter on Monday announced major changes to its 140 characters in tweets. The social network said that media content like photos, videos, GIFs, polls and Quote Tweets will no longer be counted as par
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon