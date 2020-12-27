NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT

December 27, 2020 56

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Saturday, reported that it recorded 829 new cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the FCT.

The figure is higher than the one recorded on Christmas day, which stood at 712.

Lagos State had the highest number of cases on Boxing Day with 296 cases, while 291 was recorded in the FCT, Kaduna State followed with 79 cases

READ ALSO: Approval for ₦400bn COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Timely – NAFDAC DG

256 patients who had recover from the infection were discharged on Saturday. The recoveries include “113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.

With the new figures, Nigeria has confirmed over 5,500 cases in the past one week, but 2,711 recoveries were also recorded within the same period.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, and the toll has now increased to 1,247 fatalities.

With the country’s current total of 11,834 active cases, FCT has the highest figure with 4,092 infections, followed by Lagos with 3,277.

Meanwhile, Kogi which has tested less than 1,000 samples, according to the latest NCDC situation report, currently has no confirmed positive case.

Out of 83,576 COVID-19 cases now confirmed across the country, 70,495 people have been discharged.