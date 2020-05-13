NCDC Records 8 New Deaths, 146 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 146 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement via its Twitter handle just before midnight on Tuesday.

A total of 4,787 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of fatalities increased from 150 to 158, while recoveries increased from 902 to 959.

Kogi and Cross River are yet to record any case.

146 new cases of #COVID19; 57-Lagos

27-Kano

10-Kwara

9-Edo

8-Bauchi

7-Yobe

4-Kebbi

4-Oyo

3-Katsina

3-Niger

2-Plateau

2-Borno

2-Sokoto

2-Benue

1-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Ebonyi

1-Ogun

1-FCT

1-Rivers 4787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 959

Discharged: 959

Deaths: 158

As of May 11, 2020, NCDC had tested a total of 28,418 samples.

As part of efforts to ramp up testing capacity, the agency has issued guidelines for private laboratories to also test for COVID-19.

In the guidelines entitled “Integration of Private Sector Laboratories in National COVID-19 Response”, the agency noted that such private laboratories must ensure that staff are properly trained.

“A memorandum of understanding (MOU) may be signed between the state and the private sector that provides details of cost implications and operational support. As part of its national mandate,” the agency said.

“All private sector laboratories should have valid registration with relevant national and state level authorities to perform diagnostic testing.

“All staff working within the facilities should be appropriately trained and registered with appropriate national bodies.

“Where feasible, testing should be conducted at no cost to the patient. If private patients are charged for diagnostic tests, it should be at cost with no additional charges.”

The agency added that it would supply reagents and extraction kits for continued operations, while the facilities, whichever expected to run 24-hour operations daily, must be assessed NCDC staff and other relevant stakeholders.

Source: The Cable