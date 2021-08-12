NCDC Records 790 New Cases Of COVID Cases, Lagos Most Affected

August 12, 2021 136

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that 790 new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

The latest figure reported by the agency is the highest single-day count in the last six months. The last time the country recorded infections above 790 was on February 18, when 877 cases were recorded.

The most affected state was Lagos, with 574 positive samples, accounting for 72.66 percent of the overall figure on Wednesday.

Other affected states include; Rivers (83), Ondo (38), Ogun (31), Oyo (23), Delta (10), FCT (9), Ekiti (7), Edo (6), Osun (4), Anambra (2), Bayelsa (2), and Plateau (1).

Also, the NCDC reported that seventy-two persons were discharged on Wednesday, while one person died from complications arising from the virus.

Nigeria has recorded 179,908 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, it has treated and discharged166,203 patients, and has recorded 2,195 deaths across the 36 states and the FCT.