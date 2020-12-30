fbpx
NCDC Records 749 New Cases of COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Records 749 New Cases of COVID-19

December 30, 2020047
NCDC Records 749 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its Twitter page has reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 for December 30, across 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). Nigeria had witnessed a drop in the number of confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The country has seen its daily COVID-19 figure surge almost threefold when compared to when it recorded its highest number in the second and third quarter of the year.

The Lagos State continued to remain the most hit as it recorded the highest daily infection figure yet again with 299 new cases, Plateau State was next with 131 followed by Kaduna State with 83 infections.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Global Banking Industry To Suffer Credit Loss

The new number of infections takes the country’s recorded cases above 85,000. Three deaths were also recorded on Wednesday. The NCDC further stated that 580 persons discharged lifting the number of recoveries to 71,937. The country has so far recorded 1,267 deaths.

A breaddown of the figure of the newly discharged shows that there were “279 community recoveries in Lagos State and 106 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.

Lagos State has recorded 241 deaths making it the state with the highest number of COVID-19 related fatality, Edo State has 113 deaths while the FCT has 101.

Related tags :

About Author

NCDC Records 749 New Cases of COVID-19
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
January 25, 2019048

Sterling Gnaws at Key Level on Brexit Hopes

Sterling consolidated gains on Thursday after rocketing to a 11-week high overnight on growing optimism that British lawmakers would be able to avoid a no-deal Brexit. While a firmer dollar prompted c
Read More
New Zealand INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 5, 2020035

New Zealand Rejects Business Leaders Call for Resumption of Flights

New Zealand rejected calls by business leaders on Thursday to restart flights to Australia within a month. New Zealand says it’s too short a time frame. An Australian and New Zealand business lobby gr
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 20, 2018024

Dollar Rebounds by 0.1% after Hitting Three-year Low

The United States of America dollar, on Monday, February 19, saw a small rebound as investors bought back the greenback following its plunge to three-year lows. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon