NCDC Records 749 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its Twitter page has reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 for December 30, across 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). Nigeria had witnessed a drop in the number of confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The country has seen its daily COVID-19 figure surge almost threefold when compared to when it recorded its highest number in the second and third quarter of the year.

The Lagos State continued to remain the most hit as it recorded the highest daily infection figure yet again with 299 new cases, Plateau State was next with 131 followed by Kaduna State with 83 infections.

The new number of infections takes the country’s recorded cases above 85,000. Three deaths were also recorded on Wednesday. The NCDC further stated that 580 persons discharged lifting the number of recoveries to 71,937. The country has so far recorded 1,267 deaths.

A breaddown of the figure of the newly discharged shows that there were “279 community recoveries in Lagos State and 106 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.

Lagos State has recorded 241 deaths making it the state with the highest number of COVID-19 related fatality, Edo State has 113 deaths while the FCT has 101.