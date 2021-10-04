fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 74 New COVID Cases In 8 States, FCT

October 4, 20210178
NCDC Records 74 New COVID Cases In 8 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday, October 3, 2021, that it confirmed 74 new cases of the COVID-19, across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Among the states affected, Lagos recorded the highest number of cases, topping the chart with 36 new cases, followed by Edo and the FCT with 11 and nine positive samples, respectively.

Other states that recorded new infections include Akwa Ibom (6), Sokoto (6), Delta (3), Benue (1), Oyo (1) and Rivers (1).

READ ALSO: Emirates Takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message To The Skies With Its First-ever Full Aircraft Livery

The NCDC did not report any new COVID-related fatality in its latest report.

It further disclosed that 204 patients were discharged on Sunday following their recovery from the infection. With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 194,097.

A total of 206,138 coronavirus infections have been confirmed across Nigeria — out of which 2,723 patients have died.

About Author

NCDC Records 74 New COVID Cases In 8 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Is Top In Africa In COVID-19 Vaccine Administration - NPHCDA COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 29, 20210867

Nigeria Tops Africa In COVID-19 Vaccine Administration – NPHCDA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has reported that Nigeria is the country with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Africa.
Read More
Founder Of NASCO, Ahmed Nasreddin, Dies COVID-19 NewsNEWS CLIPS
April 22, 20200327

COVID-19: NASCO Donates Products Worth over ₦60 million to FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of the efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic threatening the world, NASCO Group of Companies has donated over N60 million worth assort
Read More
Seyi Makinde COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 2, 20200272

Newly Created 100-bed Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre to Commence Operation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has assured the people of the State that the newly created 100-bed State Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo would be ready f
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.