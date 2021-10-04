NCDC Records 74 New COVID Cases In 8 States, FCT

October 4, 2021 178

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday, October 3, 2021, that it confirmed 74 new cases of the COVID-19, across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Among the states affected, Lagos recorded the highest number of cases, topping the chart with 36 new cases, followed by Edo and the FCT with 11 and nine positive samples, respectively.

Other states that recorded new infections include Akwa Ibom (6), Sokoto (6), Delta (3), Benue (1), Oyo (1) and Rivers (1).

The NCDC did not report any new COVID-related fatality in its latest report.

It further disclosed that 204 patients were discharged on Sunday following their recovery from the infection. With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 194,097.

A total of 206,138 coronavirus infections have been confirmed across Nigeria — out of which 2,723 patients have died.