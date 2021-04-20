fbpx
NCDC Records 70 New Cases Of COVID19 In 5 States

April 20, 20210105
Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infection figure surged to 70 on Monday. This is according to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The figure was gathered across 5 states for Monday, April 19, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 164,303 cases of the virus to date, of this number 154,384 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Monday day with 27 new cases, while Kaduna and the Ondo recorded 16 cases each.

The figures recorded in the 2 remaining states are; Yobe (6), Bauchi (5).

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

