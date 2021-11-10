NCDC Records 64 Fresh COVID-19 Infections In States, FCT

fbpx

November 10, 20210150
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it recorded 64 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 9 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was contained in its update for Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The report shows that Kaduna State was the most affected accounting for 23 of the cases, followed by the FCT with 13 cases and Plateau with eight cases.

The other affected states and their infection figure include; Bauchi (6), Lagos (5), Rivers (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Kano (1).

Also, the NCDC stated that 74 patients were discharged, having recovered from the infection.

It noted that the eight deaths reported on Tuesday were a backlog of Covid related deaths recorded in Edo state.

So far, Nigeria has recorded a total of 212,829 COVID-19 cases with 204,335 recoveries and 2,914 deaths.

