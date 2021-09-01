fbpx

NCDC Records 626 New COVID Infections In 9 States, FCT

September 1, 20210107
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that 626 cases of the coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday in 9 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report shows Lagos State had the highest number of cases with 335 cases, while Rivers State had 134, Oyo State recorded 60 cases.

Other states which recorded infections are FCT (41), Osun (20), Plateau (14), Ogun (9), Ekiti (7), Kwara (6), and Benue (1).

NCDC reported on Monday that 460 were detected with the virus.

However, 14 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, taking the COVID death figure in the country to 2,469.

The agency said 267 patients were discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the infection.

The new figure takes the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Nigeria to 178,759.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria s far stands at 192,431.

The agency has tested 2,779,725 million samples for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

