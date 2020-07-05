NCDC Records 603 New Cases as Total Rises to 28,167 

By
- July 5, 2020
NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 28167 with 11462 Discharged and 634 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC made the confirmation on Saturday.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases.

Source: VON

