NCDC Records 597 Cases Of COVID-19, 17 Deaths

September 8, 2021 85

Nigeria recorded 597 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Tuesday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

So far, 196,487 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, with 185,159 cases discharged while 2,573 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A total of 2.88 million tests have been carried out as of 7th September 2021 compared to 2.78 million tests a day earlier.

Total Tests Carried out – 2,884,034

A breakdown of the cases

According to the NCDC, 597 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (204), Rivers (89), Edo (65), FCT (50), Oyo (47), Enugu (46), Ekiti (24), Cross River (17), Delta (15), Gombe (15), Osun (12), Plateau (6), Benue (5) and Kano (2).