NCDC Records 595 New Cases of COVID-19

- July 17, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 595 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

With the latest, the number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 34854 with 14292 Discharged and 769 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases

 

