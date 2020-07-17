NCDC Records 595 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 595 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
With the latest, the number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 34854 with 14292 Discharged and 769 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases
595 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-156
Ondo-95
Rivers-53
Abia-43
Oyo-38
Enugu-29
Edo-24
FCT-23
Kaduna-20
Akwa Ibom-17
Anambra-17
Osun-17
Ogun-14
Kano-13
Imo-11
Delta-6
Ekiti-5
Gombe-4
Plateau-4
Cross River-2
Adamawa-1
Bauchi-1
Jigawa-1
Yobe-1 pic.twitter.com/XQfsmVTlAZ
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 16, 2020
