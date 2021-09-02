NCDC Records 582 New COVID-19 Cases In 15 States, FCT

September 2, 2021 124

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 582 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

This marks a fall of 7.03 percent when compared to the 626 cases reported on Tuesday.

Lagos State which is the most affected in Nigeria recorded 175 positive samples, while Rivers State and Edo State recorded 125 and 60 cases respectively.

The other affected states and their respective figures include; Delta (57), Akwa Ibom (44), Anambra (25), Bayelsa (22), Gombe (19), Ekiti (12), FCT (12), Kaduna (11), Kano (6), Benue (5), Plateau (5), Ogun (3), and Jigawa (2).

The NCDC also reported that 241 patients were given a clean bill of health on Wednesday, while 11 fatalities was recorded.

Nigeria presently has 193,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 179,000 recoveries, 2,480 deaths, and 11,533 active cases.