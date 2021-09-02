fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 582 New COVID-19 Cases In 15 States, FCT

September 2, 20210124
NCDC Records 582 New COVID-19 Cases In 15 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 582 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

This marks a fall of 7.03 percent when compared to the 626 cases reported on Tuesday.

Lagos State which is the most affected in Nigeria recorded 175 positive samples, while Rivers State and Edo State recorded 125 and 60 cases respectively.

READ ALSO: WHO: Mu COVID-19 Variant May Be Resistant To Vaccine

The other affected states and their respective figures include; Delta (57), Akwa Ibom (44), Anambra (25), Bayelsa (22), Gombe (19), Ekiti (12), FCT (12), Kaduna (11), Kano (6), Benue (5), Plateau (5), Ogun (3), and Jigawa (2).

The NCDC also reported that 241 patients were given a clean bill of health on Wednesday, while 11 fatalities was recorded.

Nigeria presently has 193,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 179,000 recoveries, 2,480 deaths, and 11,533 active cases.

About Author

NCDC Records 582 New COVID-19 Cases In 15 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
April 12, 20210575

NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 across seven states on Sunday, April 11, 2021. This br
Read More
COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 4, 20200519

PTF Attributes Mass Deaths in Kano State to COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sani Gwarzo, national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, says coronavirus is behind mass deaths in Kano. The state has recorded an unus
Read More
China Reports 12 New Cases of Coronavirus COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 27, 20200223

Gombe State COVID-19 Taskfore Sets up 4 Designated Centres for Treatment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Covid-19 Taskforce Team in Gombe State has set up four designated centres to cater for any likely outbreak of mild, moderate or severe cases of the Coro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.