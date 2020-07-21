NCDC Records 562 New COVID 19 Cases in 21 States

- July 21, 2020
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country has recorded 562 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

Nigeria now has a total of 37,225 confirmed coronavirus cases, 15,333 discharged patients and 801 deaths

In a tweet on Monday night, FCT had the highest number of cases with 102, followed by Lagos with 100, Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, and Kaduna-35.

Other states are: Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi- 1.

Source: VON

