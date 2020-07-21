NCDC Records 562 New COVID 19 Cases in 21 States

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country has recorded 562 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

Nigeria now has a total of 37,225 confirmed coronavirus cases, 15,333 discharged patients and 801 deaths

In a tweet on Monday night, FCT had the highest number of cases with 102, followed by Lagos with 100, Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, and Kaduna-35.

Other states are: Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi- 1.

562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-102

Lagos-100

Plateau-52

Kwara-50

Abia-47

Kaduna-35

Benue-34

Oyo-26

Ebonyi-24

Kano-16

Niger-15

Anambra-14

Gombe-12

Edo-11

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Delta-5

Borno-3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi- 1 37,225 confirmed

15,333 discharged

801 deaths pic.twitter.com/YOnyl1KNUP — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 20, 2020

Source: VON