NCDC Records 541 New COVID-19 Cases

August 16, 20210168
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that a total of 541 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The agency stated that that the cases were recorded across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), this was contained in its update for August 15.

Lagos State was the most affected as it recorded 242 new cases, followed by Akwa Ibom with 94 cases, also, Enugu and Oyo logged 48 infections respectively.

Other affected states and their infection figures include; Anambra (34), Rivers (19), Ogun (17), Ekiti (15), FCT (9), Kwara (7), Abia (5), Delta (2) and Niger (1).

READ ALSO: Buhari In Isolation As Officials Contract COVID-19

The coronavirus death figure remained at 2,219 as there were no fatalities recorded on Sunday.

The NCDC stated 306 people were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the infection.

The total number of patients who have so far recovered from the infection in the country stands at 167,132.

A total of 182,503 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed across the country.

