NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 across seven states on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 163,793.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recorded 20 infections to top the list of states with positive samples, followed by Lagos with 19 and Bayelsa with 7.

Other states with fresh infections are Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1).

NCDC revealed that nine patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the virus, raising the total recovery count to 154,107.

No new death was reported on Sunday.

In Nigeria, a total of 2,060 persons have died of COVID-19 complications.