fbpx
NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States

April 12, 2021081
NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 across seven states on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 163,793.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recorded 20 infections to top the list of states with positive samples, followed by Lagos with 19 and Bayelsa with 7.

Other states with fresh infections are Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1).

NCDC revealed that nine patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the virus, raising the total recovery count to 154,107.

READ ALSO: Inflation Rate To Climb To 18% In April – Report

No new death was reported on Sunday.

In Nigeria, a total of 2,060 persons have died of COVID-19 complications.

About Author

NCDC Records 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 7 States
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 30, 2016093

Lagos Rice Farmers To Boost Local Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has launched a campaign tagged, `Operation Produce More and Eat Nigerian Rice’ to encourage production and consu
Read More
January 13, 2014062

BPE Pays Pension, Gratuity To 94.79% Of Former PHCN Workers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), on Sunday in Abuja disclosed that it had paid off the gratuity and pension of 43,375 defunct workers of the Power Hol
Read More
November 28, 2013053

ASUU Treasurer: Protracted Strike Caused By Government’s Carelessness

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram National Treasurer of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ademola Aremu, has said that the five-month-old strike by the union could end within t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.