November 12, 20210115

NCDC Records 53 Fresh Infections In 8 States, FCT

November 12, 20210115
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 53 fresh cases of COVID infections across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the agency’s update for Thursday, November 11, 2021, the affected states and their infection figures are; Lagos (19), FCT (7), Plateau (7), Rivers (7), Imo (5), Kano (4), Zamfara (2), Bayelsa (1) and Gombe (1).

The NCDC stated that Thursday’s report comprises of nine and 10 cases from Lagos reported on November 10 and 11.

It also includes five cases from Imo recorded on November 10; one and three infections reported in Kano on November 10th and 11; 16 discharges reported in Kano on November 10.

The agency also reported 325 recoveries from the infection.

Also, eleven COVID-related fatalities was reported,this was inclusive of a backlog of 10 fatalities from Edo State.

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of the virus since it was first recorded has reached 212,947, also, 205,000 recoveries have bee made and 2,933 deaths recorded.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

