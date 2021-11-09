fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 52 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 8 States, FCT

November 9, 20210124
NCDC Records 52 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 8 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 52 fresh cases of COVID-19 across eight states in the country and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This is according to the update by the NCDC for November 8.

The affected states include Cross River (13), Lagos (12), Enugu (8), Plateau (7), Rivers (5), FCT (3), Bauchi (2), Abia (1) and Kano (1).

There was no death recorded on Monday, leaving the total number of fatalities at 2,906.

READ ALSO: Empowerment Cannot Address Unemployment In Nigeria – Sunday Dare

It noted that the report of discharged patients shows a corrected computational error that happened in the past two weeks. This brought down the total number of recoveries from 204,379 reported on Sunday to 204,261.

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 infection figure now stands at 199,538.

About Author

NCDC Records 52 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 8 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19: Re-train Staff, Prepare Isolation Centres, NIMR Advises COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
July 18, 20210875

COVID-19: Re-train Staff, Prepare Isolation Centres, NIMR Advises

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Babatunde Salako, says health workers should be re-trained and isolation centres
Read More
NYSC To Recruit 100 Corps Members As Soil Doctors/Extension Agents COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 22, 20200271

Niger State Corp Members Donate 850 Hand Sanitizers, Disinfectant Hand Wash

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Youth Service Corps has donated 850 hand sanitizers and disinfectant hand wash to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in Niger State. The NYSC Coordi
Read More
Madagascar Cure COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 14, 20200198

Madagascar Cure Will be Subjected to Regulatory Process, PTF Reaffirms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 will be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it will be administered for use in Nigeria. This was d
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.