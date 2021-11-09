NCDC Records 52 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 8 States, FCT

November 9, 2021 124

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 52 fresh cases of COVID-19 across eight states in the country and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This is according to the update by the NCDC for November 8.

The affected states include Cross River (13), Lagos (12), Enugu (8), Plateau (7), Rivers (5), FCT (3), Bauchi (2), Abia (1) and Kano (1).

There was no death recorded on Monday, leaving the total number of fatalities at 2,906.

It noted that the report of discharged patients shows a corrected computational error that happened in the past two weeks. This brought down the total number of recoveries from 204,379 reported on Sunday to 204,261.

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 infection figure now stands at 199,538.