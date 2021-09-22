NCDC Records 513 New COVID-19 Infections In 19 States, FCT

September 22, 2021 71

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC’s update for September 21, 2021, Lagos State accounted for132 cases, followed by the FCT with 80 and Rivers with 70.

Other states that recorded new infections are Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom (21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Katsina (2), Ogun (2) and Jigawa (1).

READ ALSO: FG To Prosecute People Procuring Vaccination Cards

The NCDC stated that 469 persons were discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the infection.

Also, the agency reported that it recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total toll to 2,664.

The agency said Tuesday’s report include a backlog of confirmed cases and recoveries in Kaduna.

Nigeria has so far recorded 202,704 cases of the virus, while 191,370 recoveries have been made.