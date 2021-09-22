fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 513 New COVID-19 Infections In 19 States, FCT

September 22, 2021071
NCDC Records 513 New COVID-19 Infections In 19 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC’s update for September 21, 2021, Lagos State accounted for132 cases, followed by the FCT with 80 and Rivers with 70.

Other states that recorded new infections are Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom (21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Katsina (2), Ogun (2) and Jigawa (1).

READ ALSO: FG To Prosecute People Procuring Vaccination Cards

The NCDC stated that 469 persons were discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the infection.

Also, the agency reported that it recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total toll to 2,664.

The agency said Tuesday’s report include a backlog of confirmed cases and recoveries in Kaduna.

Nigeria has so far recorded 202,704 cases of the virus, while 191,370 recoveries have been made.

About Author

NCDC Records 513 New COVID-19 Infections In 19 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ehanire Says Nigeria Needs N1.89trn To Fight Malaria COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
January 19, 20210477

FG Approves ₦10 billion For Local Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has approved the sum of ₦10 billion for the local production of COVID-19 vaccine. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire made the dis
Read More
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Warns Residents Over COVID-19 Third Wave COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 12, 20210536

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagos Residents Over COVID-19 Third Wave

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents of the state to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols while raising attention about the thir
Read More
Ihekweazu, NCDC DG, Appointed Assistant Director-General At WHO COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
January 12, 20210315

COVID-19: Nigeria Is Reaching A Critical Level Where Hospitals Can Not Cope – NCDC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria is reaching a critical level where the hospitals can no longer cope with more serious CO
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.