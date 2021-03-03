NCDC Records 479 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 22 States

March 3, 2021 98

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, reported 479 new cases of COVID-19 across 22 states in the country and 8 deaths.

The agency announced the new figure in its update via its Twitter page

Tuesday’s figure has 119 cases more than the previous day which stood at 360 new cases.

A breakdown of the figure shows Lagos State was the most affected with 153 new cases, followed by Enugu and Rivers with 75 cases and 50 respectively. Others are FCT (40), Kaduna (18), Ebonyi (17), Plateau (17), Edo (17), Borno (16), Oyo (12) Kano (11), Abia (10), Cross River (10), Taraba (9), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (3), Delta (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Akwa Ibom (1)

The centre disclosed that 156496 cases have so far been confirmed of which 134,551 cases have been discharged and 1923 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Also, the NCDC reported the arrival of the first batch of 4 million doses of the COVID–19 vaccine into the country.