NCDC Records 473 New COVID-19 Infections

August 8, 20210148
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced four deaths arising from complications associated with COVID-19, also, 473 new infections were reported across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The figure marks a 16.3 percent decline in the number of cases when compared with Friday’s figures of 565 infections as stated by the NCDC.

A breakdown of the new data recorded shows Lagos State counted 323 new cases, also, Akwa Ibom and Rivers recorded 46 and 41 infections, respectively.

Other states include; Ekiti (12), Osun (9), Oyo (9), Ogun (6), Bayelsa (3), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1) and Plateau (1) and the FCT (20),

The NCDC confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, raising the death toll to 2,185.

The agency also stated that 63 patients were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease.

Nigeria has so far recorded the discharge of 165, 472 patients out of a total of 177,615 coronavirus cases.

Victor Okeh
