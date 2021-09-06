NCDC Records 459 New Infections In 18 States, FCT

September 6, 2021 194

Nigeria recorded 459 new cases of coronavirus, this is according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The new cases were recorded across18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT.

Lagos, remained the most impacted by the virus, accounting for 185 new cases, followed by Abia and Oyo with 38 positive samples respectively.

The other affected states include; Akwa Ibom (33), Cross River (33), Osun (24), Ekiti (23), Benue (15), Kwara (14), Kano (12), Delta (10), FCT (10), Edo (9), Kaduna (5), Ogun (3), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (2), Rivers (2), and Bayelsa (1)

Also, the agency on Sunday, confirmed that 30 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, takiCOVID-19 taking the country’s death toll to 2,552.

The NCDC, however, noted that the fatalities announced consist of the backlog of 23 deaths from Lagos state for September 3.

Also, the agency reported 2,066 new recoveries across the country in the past 24 hours.

A total of 195,511 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed — out of which 184,529 persons have been discharged.