NCDC Records 453 New Cases of Coronavirus

- August 13, 2020
453 new cases of the Coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, announced the new numbers late on Wednesday on its Twitter Handle, @NCDCgov.

Lagos state topped the chart with 113 new cases, followed by the FCT with 72, Plateau 59, Enugu-55, Kaduna-38, Ondo-32, Osun-26, Ebonyi-20, Ogun-9.

Others are; Delta-8, Borno-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Oyo-5, Bauchi-1, Kano-1, and Ekiti-1.

This brings the total number of infections recorded in the country to 47,743.

There have been 33,943 recorded recoveries and 956 deaths.

