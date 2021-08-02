NCDC Records 407 New Cases Of Covid-19

August 2, 2021 171

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that 407 people have been confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the agency’s August 1 update, the cases were recorded in 17 states.

Lagos State was the most affected pandemic, the state recorded 160 new cases, while Akwa Ibom recorded 75, other affected states include Ondo State – 51, while Abia State recorded 33 cases.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG To Receive 4.8m Jabs Of Moderna On Monday

Other states and their respective infection figures are; Oyo (29), Kaduna (18), Katsina (7), Gombe (6), Ogun (6), Ekiti (5), Delta (4), FCT (4), Ebonyi (3), Edo (2), Niger (2), Bayelsa (1) and Nasarawa (1).

There have been no new cases of deaths linked to the virus as the death toll in the country remains at 2,149.

The NCDC stated that 11 people were discharged on Sunday after receiving a clean bill of health.

This new development puts the number of patients to have recovered in Nigeria at 165,005.

Nigeria’sfection figure currently stands at 174,315.