NCDC Records 4,035 New COVID Infections

December 23, 2021 187

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)recorded 4,035 cases of COVID-19 across 15 states.

This is according to the agency’s update for Wednesday, December 22.

The affected states are Lagos (3,393), Rivers (260), Edo (62), Akwa Ibom (42), Kaduna (39), Ekiti (38), Oyo (38), and Delta (31).

The other states where cases were recorded include Kano (31), Ogun (30), Abia (26), Bauchi (15), Ondo (14), Enugu (9), and Kwara (7).

The NCDC stated that 92 persons were cleared after recovering while two COVID-related deaths were recorded. Nigeria’s death toll arising from infections is currently at 2,991.

According to the NCDC the report includes a backlog of 2,536 confirmed cases reported from Lagos state for December 13 (37), December 14 (365), December 15 (197), December 16 (577), December 18 (742) & December 19 (618).

It also includes 42 confirmed cases reported from Akwa Ibom state for December 20 (13) & 21 (29), and nine confirmed and six discharged cases reported from Enugu state for December 21.

Nigeria has now confirmed a total of 231,413 cases with 211,853 discharges.

Germany to require PCR tests for travellers from ‘virus variant areas’

The German government has announced that it will begin requiring PCR tests for those traveling from “virus variant areas”.