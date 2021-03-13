NCDC Records 399 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

March 13, 2021 108

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, confirmed 399 new cases of COVID-19 across 18 states including the Federal Capital Territory. It also reported 8 deaths linked to the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 160,332 cases of the virus to date, of this number 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 101 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Friday.

The figures recorded in the other 17 states and FCT are;, Anambra (96), Edo (50), Abia (29), Imo (28), Ogun (19), Akwa Ibom (16), Kaduna (13), FCT (7), Bayelsa (6), Kano (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Nasarawa (4), Ebonyi (3), Osun (3) and Gombe (2)..

READ ALSO: Falomo Bridge To Be Closed For Six Weeks By Lagos Govt.

The NCDC also reported that 831 community recoveries in FCT and 169 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines was recorded.