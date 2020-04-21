NCDC Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases in 5 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases.

This was announced on the NCDC’s Twitter handle on Monday night.

The cases were recorded in five states, bringing Nigeria’s total to 665.

According to the breakdown, 23 were recorded in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, and one each in the federal capital territory, Sokoto and Ekiti.

Lagos, which currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, recorded no case for Monday.

As at 11:10 pm on Monday, breakdown of cases by states are:

Lagos-376

FCT-89

Kano-59

Osun-20

Oyo-16

Edo-15

Ogun-12

Kwara-9

Katsina-12

Bauchi-7

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Enugu-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Borno-3

Jigawa-2

Abia-2

Gombe-5

Sokoto-1

Earlier on Monday, at a press briefing organised by the presidential task force on COVID-19, Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, had said there was no need for panic, as nine out of ten people would recover from COVID-19.

“There is no reason for apprehension because over 90 percent of those who have COVID-19 will recover,” he said.

“Nine out 10 will recover, so what is the fear about. Only that the numbers are so large that we forget that people recover and the few get very sick, that is just about four or five out of 100.”

Of the 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 188 people have been discharged, while 22 deaths have been recorded.

Ehanire, however, urged Nigerians to continue to take steps to limit the spread of the virus by using face masks in public places, practising social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene.