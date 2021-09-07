fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 379 COVID Infections In 17 States, FCT

September 7, 20210107
NCDC Records 379 COVID Infections In 17 States, FCT

Nigeria recorded 379 new cases of coronavirus in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was contained in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 6, 2021.

States that were affected by the infections include; Lagos (138), Rivers (44), FCT (26), Ekiti (23), Oyo (22), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (17), Delta (17), Anambra (15), Edo (14), Ogun (13), Bayelsa (8), Niger (7), Kwara (6), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Kaduna (1), and Kano (1).

The agency’s update showed that 353 persons were discharged on Monday following their successful recovery from the infection.

READ ALSO: UK’s Tony Blair Decries Increase In Jihadist Threat Globally

Also, four deaths were recorded by the NCDC taking the death toll figure to 2,556.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 figure is presently at 195,890, while 184,882 recoveries. have been recorded

About Author

NCDC Records 379 COVID Infections In 17 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

How To Apply, Qualify For COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER
March 1, 202101047

How To Apply, Qualify For COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Nigerian Government has opened a portal for Nigerians to submit their personal information to enable the government to cr
Read More
El-Rufai Disinvite COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 30, 20200208

COVID-19: 21 Deported Almajiri’s from Kano State Tested Positive – el-Rufai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Labour rejects 25% pay deduction to fund palliatives The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has stated that Almajiris deported from Kano State l
Read More
UK Scientists Discover Device That Detects COVID-19 Infection in 30 Minutes COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER
June 14, 20210639

UK Scientists Discover Device That Detects COVID-19 Infection in 30 Minutes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UK scientists have announced a novel electronic device that can detect COVID-19 infection from body odour samples. The scientists noted in a new study that
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.