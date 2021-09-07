NCDC Records 379 COVID Infections In 17 States, FCT

September 7, 2021 107

Nigeria recorded 379 new cases of coronavirus in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was contained in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 6, 2021.

States that were affected by the infections include; Lagos (138), Rivers (44), FCT (26), Ekiti (23), Oyo (22), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (17), Delta (17), Anambra (15), Edo (14), Ogun (13), Bayelsa (8), Niger (7), Kwara (6), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Kaduna (1), and Kano (1).

The agency’s update showed that 353 persons were discharged on Monday following their successful recovery from the infection.

Also, four deaths were recorded by the NCDC taking the death toll figure to 2,556.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 figure is presently at 195,890, while 184,882 recoveries. have been recorded