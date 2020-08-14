NCDC Records 373 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 373 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
With the latest, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 48116 with 34309 Discharged and 966 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;
373 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-69
Osun-41
Kaduna-40
Oyo-40
FCT-35
Plateau-22
Rivers-19
Kano-17
Ondo-17
Ogun-15
Abia-14
Gombe-12
Imo-9
Enugu-7
Kwara-6
Delta-5
Niger-2
Borno-1
Bauchi-1
Nasarawa-1
48,116 confirmed
34,309 discharged
966 deaths pic.twitter.com/4ZJDiYeN8a
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 13, 2020
