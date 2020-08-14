NCDC Records 373 New Cases of COVID-19

- August 14, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 373 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

With the latest, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 48116 with 34309 Discharged and 966 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

 

