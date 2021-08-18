fbpx

COVID-19 News

August 18, 20210126
NCDC Records 357 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 11 States, FCT

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The agency also recorded the death of six persons stemming from the virus.

The NCDC however did not report any new case for Lagos State which has recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

The agency reported that Rivers had the highest number of new infections with 170, followed by Ondo – 38, Gombe – 34, Ogun – 20, and Ekiti – 20.

The FCT recorded 18 cases, while Anambra had 16 cases others are; Oyo – 13, Kwara – 10, Imo – 6, Bayelsa – 6, and Edo – 6.

Tuesday’s figure takes Nigeria’s infection toll to a total of 183,444 from the 2,648,684 samples tested.

So far, 167,459 people have been discharged, while 2,229 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT.

In the wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have renewed calls for compliance with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

The Federal Government is stepping up its effort to tackle the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the country received 699,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, donated to Nigeria by the United Kingdom.

“The UK was one of the first countries to back COVAX with £548 million,” said the acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, who presented the vaccines on behalf of her country.

“We have consistently pushed for a global effort that helps every country receive the vaccine against COVID-19. I am so pleased to see Nigeria receive 699,760 doses donated by the UK, in their second batch of the vaccine through COVAX.”

