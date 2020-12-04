NCDC Records 343 New Cases of COVID-19, Highest Figure Since August

December 4, 2020 24

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) saw the country’s COVID-19 figure swell by 343 new cases on Thursday, across 13 states and FCT.

This is the first time in over three months since the centre recorded daily figure exceeding 340 new infections.

The number was released after midnigh on Thursday on the NCDC Twitter handle.

The analysis reveals that the FCT recorded the highest number of cases with 123 new positive samples, while Lagos State was the second highest with 106 cases, and Kaduna with 72.

This development has shot Nigeria’s total figure of COVID-19 cases over 68,000.

Also, the number of recoveries has surpassed 64,000, a total of 452 patients were discharged on Thursday.

In addition, the NCDC on Thursday reported two deaths arising from COVD-19 complications bringing the death figure to 1,179.

