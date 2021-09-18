fbpx

NCDC Records 337 New COVID-19 Cases Across 15 States, FCT

September 18, 2021099
Nigeria has recorded 337 new cases of COVID-19, this is according to the update for September 17, 2021, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The report shows that the infections were recorded across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos topped the list with 142 cases, followed by Rivers with 32 and Edo with 30.

Other states that recorded new cases are Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16), Plateau (12), FCT (11), Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC data indicate that two persons died from COVID-19 complications on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,649.

Also, 262 patients recovered from the virus on Friday.

Nigeria has so far recorded 201,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 189,608 recoveries.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

