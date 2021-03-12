fbpx
NCDC Records 287 New Cases Of COVID-19

March 12, 20210112
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 across 18 states including the Federal Capital Territory. It also reported  8 deaths linked to the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 159,933 cases of the virus to date, of this number 142,404 cases have been discharged and 2001 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 107 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Thursday.

The figures recorded in the other 17 states and FCT are;, Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), Edo (8), Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1).

READ ALSO: Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The NCDC also reported that 1,858 community recoveries in FCT and 259 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines was recorded.

