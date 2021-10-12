NCDC Records 284 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Across 19 States, FCT

October 12, 2021 91

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that 284 fresh cases of COVID-19 was recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in the agency’s update for Monday, October 11, 2021.

The FCT was the most affected recording 67 cases followed by Kaduna with 33 fresh cases and Rivers with 31.

The other affected states with new infections include; Anambra (23), Lagos (22), Osun (22), Cross River (18), Edo (18), Ondo (13), Plateau (12), Nasarawa (6), Kwara (5), Imo (4) Benue (3), Niger (2), Delta (1), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1), Ogun (1), and Oyo (1).

Also, the NCDC reported that 352 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, while nine COVID-related deaths was reported.

To date, 207,978 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, 195,626 recoveries have been made, and 2,756 deaths have been recorded across the country.