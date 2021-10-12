fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Records 284 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Across 19 States, FCT

October 12, 2021091
NCDC Records 284 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Across 19 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that 284 fresh cases of COVID-19 was recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in the agency’s update for Monday, October 11, 2021.

The FCT was the most affected recording 67 cases followed by Kaduna with 33 fresh cases and Rivers with 31.

The other affected states with new infections include; Anambra (23), Lagos (22), Osun (22), Cross River (18), Edo (18), Ondo (13), Plateau (12), Nasarawa (6), Kwara (5), Imo (4) Benue (3), Niger (2), Delta (1), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1), Ogun (1), and Oyo (1).

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Study Says 86,000 Nightlife Employees In UK Lost Their Jobs

Also, the NCDC reported that 352 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, while nine COVID-related deaths was reported.

To date, 207,978 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, 195,626 recoveries have been made, and 2,756 deaths have been recorded across the country.

About Author

NCDC Records 284 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Across 19 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

British Government's Aid To Nigeria To Fall By 58% - Report COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 6, 20200261

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital more than a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The BBC quoted a UK government
Read More
"UK Approves Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nigeria" - Laing COVID-19 NewsNEWS
March 12, 20210681

Taraba State Receives First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Taraba State government received on Thursday its first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for onward vaccination of its residents through the Primar
Read More
Nigeria's COVID-19 Infection Figure COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 27, 20200269

FG Tracks Down 4,370 Persons Exposed to COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government said on Thursday that it was tracing at least 4,370 people of interest suspected of having contacts with or being in close proximity
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.