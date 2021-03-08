NCDC Records 269 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

March 8, 2021 122

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that it recorded 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in 19 states, including the FCT.

The cetre also reported 5 deaths i the country, taking the overall death toll to 1969.

There was no figure recorded for Lagos State, as a check by BizWatch Nigeria showed that the number of cases recorded in the state remained 56,444 from March 6.

Enugu was the most affected with 78, followed by Bauchi-37 and Rivers-22. Others are; Imo (18), Ogun (16), FCT (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Kaduna (13), Kebbi (11), Kwara (9), Edo(7), Ekiti (6), Borno (5), Yobe(5), Kano (4) Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Anambra (2) and Plateau (2)

The NCDC also reported discharges wjich includes 80 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines.